Game Over: Manu Ginobili Says He Could Retire In 2 Years

Manu Ginobili plans to decide on retiring in two to three years, saying, “When that day comes and I’m a free agent and I have several options, I will decide if I keep on playing or not, if I do it in San Antonio or somewhere else. The chances of quitting (basketball) in two or three years are high, but I don’t want to guarantee that because I’m not sure.” Interesting remarks from the three-time NBA champion. It will be a sad day when Ginobli decides to hang up the sneakers. What will you remember most about him? There’s his bald spot, his ability to catch bats with his bare hands, his flopping and oh yeah, he’s been REALLY good … The Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena will be sold to Los Angeles pizza franchise owner Alex Meruelo. Meruelo, the founder of La Pizza Loca, will become the first Hispanic owner in NBA history. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I’m a person who doesn’t give up. I want to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta.” And in the meantime, FREE PIZZA FOR EVERYONE! … Marc Gasol recently told Marc Mundet of RAC1 in Catalonia that he doesn’t think it would be fair to play for FC Barcelona during the NBA lockout. Gasol said he would want to return to the NBA when the lockout ended, describing the hypothetical move as “selfish.” Refreshing remarks from the Memphis big man … We might have finally figured out why Michael Beasley snuffed that fan in the face up at Dyckman: being so frustrated by Kevin Durant hitting him with the same left-to-right crossover OVER and OVER again … Speaking of summer league temper tantrums, DeMar DeRozan apologized for his on Twitter. After a ref called a game-changing charge on him in the Drew League, DeRozan went ‘Sheed on us, waiting off the final few seconds of the game, then tracking the ball down and firing it against the wall. Besides what DeRozan did – which really wasn’t anything we haven’t seen in a summer league game before – one of his teammates went HARD at the ref, bumping him and almost knocking him over … We were watching a WNBA game (it was a boring Sunday) between Atlanta and Seattle and at one point, the Dream’s Armintie Price finished off a fast break with a nice layup. From there, the announcers were into a schtick about how much she’s improved offensively and actually said this: “That’s what has changed in her game. She’s always been able to steal the basketball, but now she can lay it in too” … According to his Twitter account, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) attended a Celine Dion concert in Las Vegas this weekend: Celine made me and all my thug friends cry with the French song!!!! He also added, I think Celine show will entertain anyone! blacks to Russians From skinny tight Jean denim leggin wearing guys to old peoPle with no teeth. Couldn’t you see Artest using those descriptions in a rap song? “There are two types of people in this world: either your a skinny tight jean denim leggin wearing guy, or you’re an old person with no teeth. Straight out da-mouth, I’m Metta World Peace!” … And the Seahawks, Pete Carroll and now “Prime Time.” Not long after Nate Robinson tweeted congratulations to his “idol” Deion Sanders for his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame, “Prime Time” returned the favor: @nate_robinson Prime got mad love 4U MY MAN. anytime u ready to cross on over and get on that island im working with u myself to get u ready. Well…if anyone was going to help Robinson make the jump from NBA-point-guard to NFL-defensive-back, who better than “Prime Time?” Could be a match made in heaven … We’re out like Deion‘s Hall of Fame bust.

