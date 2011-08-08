Game Over: Manu Ginobili Says He Could Retire In 2 Years

Manu Ginobili plans to decide on retiring in two to three years, saying, “When that day comes and I’m a free agent and I have several options, I will decide if I keep on playing or not, if I do it in San Antonio or somewhere else. The chances of quitting (basketball) in two or three years are high, but I don’t want to guarantee that because I’m not sure.” Interesting remarks from the three-time NBA champion. It will be a sad day when Ginobli decides to hang up the sneakers. What will you remember most about him? There’s his bald spot, his ability to catch bats with his bare hands, his flopping and oh yeah, he’s been REALLY good … The Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena will be sold to Los Angeles pizza franchise owner Alex Meruelo. Meruelo, the founder of La Pizza Loca, will become the first Hispanic owner in NBA history. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I’m a person who doesn’t give up. I want to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta.” And in the meantime, FREE PIZZA FOR EVERYONE! … Marc Gasol recently told Marc Mundet of RAC1 in Catalonia that he doesn’t think it would be fair to play for FC Barcelona during the NBA lockout. Gasol said he would want to return to the NBA when the lockout ended, describing the hypothetical move as “selfish.” Refreshing remarks from the Memphis big man … We might have finally figured out why Michael Beasley snuffed that fan in the face up at Dyckman: being so frustrated by Kevin Durant hitting him with the same left-to-right crossover OVER and OVER again … Speaking of summer league temper tantrums, DeMar DeRozan apologized for his on Twitter. After a ref called a game-changing charge on him in the Drew League, DeRozan went ‘Sheed on us, waiting off the final few seconds of the game, then tracking the ball down and firing it against the wall. Besides what DeRozan did – which really wasn’t anything we haven’t seen in a summer league game before – one of his teammates went HARD at the ref, bumping him and almost knocking him over … We were watching a WNBA game (it was a boring Sunday) between Atlanta and Seattle and at one point, the Dream’s Armintie Price finished off a fast break with a nice layup. From there, the announcers were into a schtick about how much she’s improved offensively and actually said this: “That’s what has changed in her game. She’s always been able to steal the basketball, but now she can lay it in too” … According to his Twitter account, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) attended a Celine Dion concert in Las Vegas this weekend: Celine made me and all my thug friends cry with the French song!!!! He also added, I think Celine show will entertain anyone! blacks to Russians From skinny tight Jean denim leggin wearing guys to old peoPle with no teeth. Couldn’t you see Artest using those descriptions in a rap song? “There are two types of people in this world: either your a skinny tight jean denim leggin wearing guy, or you’re an old person with no teeth. Straight out da-mouth, I’m Metta World Peace!” … And the Seahawks, Pete Carroll and now “Prime Time.” Not long after Nate Robinson tweeted congratulations to his “idol” Deion Sanders for his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame, “Prime Time” returned the favor: @nate_robinson Prime got mad love 4U MY MAN. anytime u ready to cross on over and get on that island im working with u myself to get u ready. Well…if anyone was going to help Robinson make the jump from NBA-point-guard to NFL-defensive-back, who better than “Prime Time?” Could be a match made in heaven … We’re out like Deion‘s Hall of Fame bust.
My favorite Ginobili memory would have to be him driving it into the teeth of the Detroit defense in Game 7 and throwing down a couple of 4th quarter dunks that helped win SA the 2005 title.
Thank You Dime, “Going SHEED on us.” Hahaha. I am going to start using it too!
I am still a little sad that Ginobli never went up to Rucker. He would’ve murdered it. That little cross to fadeaway move? YUCK. But dude hit a bat out of the air. First, who has bats in their arena? Seriously. Second, he. Hit. It. Out. Of. The. Air. In. Mid. Flight. I scream like a 5 year old girl at a Katy Perry concert if I see a spider, and he swats a fucking bat out of the air. And then the rabies shots?!?! I can’t stand needles. I faint. If you told me that all of my friends and family would be billionaires and live happily ever after if I went and got a flu shot, I would respectfully tell you to eat my ass.
Just to (hopefully) start a little debate here. If Dennis Rodman is going to the Hall Of Fame, there is no reason why Rasheed Wallace should not be inducted also. Agree?
Ron Artest naming himself Metta World Peace and now attending a Celine Dion concert smells very fishy. He is doing a Joaquin Phoenix!
nothing better than doing this to kg
[www.youtube.com]
manu also played his best vs the lakers cant complain
[www.youtube.com]
block on garnett
@Ian – and then in the same week he got Durant too.
yeah that one was nice also
i would remember Ginobili as the one who changed North American perception of how we view international players. He became the standard of skill and fortitude. Finesse and soft went out with the weekly garbage when he crossed over and flushed on multiple grown ass men.
I’ll put Sheed in the HOF. Sheed was a animal. Rodman deserve it tho. Plus he’ll bust Bill Russell’s ass in both of their primes.
I wouldn’t vote to put Rasheed in the Hall-of-Fame. Was he ever ‘the man’ on any of his teams? He hurt his teams with his emotions equally as much as he helped them win games.
Don’t ever put Rodman and Sheed in the same sentence. Rodman was the best at what he did. Sheed was just a good big man with a short fuse.
If you put Sheed in the Hall then, IMO, Odom has to go in too… Odm has put together a more complete career than Sheed but, in my books, neither of those guys are HOF material. We’re talking HALL-OF-FAME here… the Hall-of-‘who’s nice’.
Ginobili gets in the HOF no questions asked. Sheed I dont know about. If this was the Hall of Infamy then he’s first ballot. I keep going back to what Chuck said that Sheed could be the best player in the league if he wanted to be, but he put team success over individual accolades. Im leaning more towards a no for Sheed but not by a large margin.
@Jdizzle – How do Centers make it to the NBA without a dropstep or jumphook or free throws, or a bounce pass, or dribbling?
With a bounce pass, at least gravity is working for you.
When Ginobili crushed on four lakers in the playoffs on the way to the title
Ginobli = winner, ugly moves with great finishes
Sheed = great player, deserves his ring, not hof material
WNBA = If finishing a lay up at the rim is rare and exciting, then I’m glad I’m not watching
I agree, some big men have got to come along with some traditional pivot skills. What happened to the 5 spot? If Ewing wants to make a name as a big man coach he should get into college and develop some young bigs, get’em ready to dominate the paint.
Is Manu a HOFamer?
i kind of liked Manus foul on dirk on last posession of the game 7 in 2006
I thought Manure already retired two years ago, after the Lakers mauling!
@F&F what can I say? They just dont make centers like they used to. Anyone ever notice that the ”true” centers (Oden, Yao, Bynum and others) are the most injury prone, while the shot-blocking/rebounding athletic centers(DeAndre Jordan, Javale McGee, etc) rarely get injured at all?
@Jdizzle – I didn’t notice that until now. But the caveat is that the more athletic centers are used 1/2 as much. On offense they generally just stand there. I’m sure that if they attempted a back to the basket post up, fake baseline ball fake, roll over the inside shoulder, jump hook in the lane… they’d get hurt too.
Bigger guys generally break down first simply because of size. Then you’ve got college where there is absolutely no need for a big man. By the time you can play in the NBA you have tried to develop a face up game, got no schooling in college, and come into the NBA as a project. Duncan as a freshman? Garbage.
