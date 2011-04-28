Gary Neal Ice Water Buzzer Beater To Send Spurs To OT

Gregg Popovich has multiple superstars on his roster, all of whom have rings and have made huge shots in the past. He has Richard Jefferson, a guy a who has played in two NBA Finals, at his disposal. He has the Red Rocket, a three-point shooting cyborg, in his Spurs arsenal. He could have picked any of these guys to take the shot to keep his team’s season alive, but he chose Gary Neal.
Yes, Neal has the highest three-point percentage of any rookie in the NBA, and he has made some incredible shots this season, but at this point in the game he A) hadn’t made a three all night and B) at the end of the day is still a rookie.
This is how Gary Neal rewarded Pop:
On the NBA TV broadcast, Greg Anthony called out Shane Battier for making the wrong defensive read on the play but choosing to roll with Tim Duncan instead of hedging out on the Neal flare. Greg’s right. With Battier’s team up three, Duncan is the last guy on the court who can hurt you, especially if he’s hanging out by the foul line.
When Neal’s shot went down last night, I thought to myself, “Not only are the Spurs going to win this game, but they’re also going to win this series.” Comebacks like that don’t just happen. How can a young team like the Grizzlies not be shaken to the core after that loss last night? They had the Spurs beaten multiple times in regulation, but San Antonio just kept coming back for more.
If I’m a Memphis fan, I’m scared to death.
I’m a Spurs fan; I’m scared to death
……but that shit was SWEEEEEEET
Memphis played great basketball all night, but they gave this game away. You cannot let 2 perimiter shots falls with seconds left on the clock to send the game into OT. Unacceptable
Neal has that clutch quality in him. He may not be the purest shooter but he has a shooter’s mentality.
Make till you miss. Miss till you make.
I expect him to hit a few more of these before his career is done.
Good shot. But that was the most boring commentating of a game winning shot in all of sports.
of course. isn’t it the Grizzlies broadcast?
Spurs WILL win this series.
@Rafa23: Yea most, if not all, of the broadcats on NBA TV are done by one of the two teams’ broadcasters. Makes for one-sided, but hysterical commentary. If you want to see a good example of this, watch a Celtics game on NBA TV. Tommy Hienson announces and is rediculous
@Darko’s Doughnuts: The NBA picks the commentators. I’m not 100% sure but I believe for the spurs/grizz series it would be Matt Devlin and Kevin McHale.
These two teams are very evenly matched. It seems destined to go to seven games. Still, the Grizz have done something the Spurs have not – win on the other team’s court.
@darko’s doughnuts
i agree. on nba tv the commentary is by the local team, it is so opinionated it’s not even funny what some of these teams announcers do. I mean i’m in NY and I watch MSG and NETS and Breen, Frazier, Marv Albert and Fratello all criticizes the team they work for. Watching a local announcer work on a game from Cleveland, Sacramento, Charlotte, etc is friggin hilarious.
