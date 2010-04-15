Gatorade G Series Pro Launch Party

When I was in the Dallas Mavericks locker room during All-Star Weekend, I came across a Gatorade fridge that didn’t have your standard bottles in it. Intrigued, I asked the Mavs’ trainer what it was, and he said he couldn’t really tell me. I’ve known for years that guys in the League get different product than the Average Joe, but now Gatorade is opening up their secrets to the public. Introducing Gatorade G Series Pro.

Originally developed by The Gatorade Sports Science Institute to meet the needs of professional and aspiring professional athletes, G Series Pro until now has only been available in locker rooms and specialized training facilities. But beginning May 1, it will be available to a broader segment of elite athletes. Initially, the range will be distributed through an exclusive co-marketing and co-distribution collaboration with GNC and its network of nearly 5,500 outlets nationwide, before hitting wider distribution on June 1.

So for the athletes out there, take note. G Series Pro products are the ultimate in sports nutrition from Gatorade. Grounded in years of hydration and sports nutrition research and used by some of the world’s best athletes, the G Series Pro line of products delivers the fuel, fluids and nutrients elite athletes need for before, during and after a workout, practice or competition.

Earlier this week, Gatorade invited some people to come through a swanky loft near the West Side Highway, officially launching the line. Some of the people in the house were Eli Manning, LaDainian Tomlinson, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Jerricho Cotchery and Diddy, who walked up eight flights of stairs instead of waiting for the elevator. Check out some pictures from the event (and the loft) below.

