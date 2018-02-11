George Hill Will Be In Cleveland’s Starting Lineup When The Cavs Take On Boston

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
02.10.18

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big game on Sunday afternoon. LeBron James and co. will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics, which will draw the eyeballs of basketball fans. It’s a matchup of two squads with Eastern Conference championship aspirations, and of course, the Kyrie Irving vs. Cleveland subplot looms large.

But on Thursday afternoon, this game became way more intriguing. That’s because it is the first game where the Cavaliers will have the players it acquired at the trade deadline: Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, Rodney Hood, and Larry Nance Jr. While the Cavs played on Friday night in Atlanta, those players were not able to go yet.

We learned on Saturday afternoon, though, how the players will be introduced to the Cavs’ rotation. Of the four new guys, only Hill will start when Cleveland plays Boston.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGeorge Hill

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP