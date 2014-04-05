GIF: Gerald Green Self Alley-Oop Off The Glass

The Suns got a big, 109-93, win in Portland on Friday night which kept them on pace them to remain in contention for the increasingly cramped race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Gerald Green was a big factor, dropping a game-high 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting and 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc. But, after getting stuck picking up his dribble at the elbow, he tossed an alley-oop off the backboard to himself for an altogether easy two-handed jam.

“That’s what Gerald does,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said following Green’s big night. “When he gets going, you just kind of let him go.

“There are times when you go, `Uh, oh, what are we going to see next?’ He got a little wild, but he feels nobody can ever stop him. That’s the confidence he has.”

He’s also got the confidence to try plays like this, and the athleticism to see them through for the bucket.

The play still reminds us of T-Mac in the 2002 all-star game, but Green has become a highlight reel unto himself, and this season he’s got some game, and some wins, to back up all those aerial displays.

What do you think?

