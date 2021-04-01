The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 112-97 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night in L.A., as they simply had too much firepower for the shorthanded Lakers — who saw their new starting center, Andre Drummond, leave after his toenail got ripped off. The Lakers hung around but the game never felt much in doubt, and down the stretch it became more a family reunion than anything, as the three Antetokounmpo brothers all shared the court for the first time in their careers, with Kostas getting some run for the Lakers and Thanasis and Giannis playing for the Bucks.

It was just the second time in NBA history three brothers have shared the court in the same game, as Giannis now shares that honor with teammate Jrue Holiday and his brothers Justin and Aaron. After the game, Giannis was asked about that and seeing Thanasis splash a stepback three in Kostas’ face, joking that it was “ruthless” of Thanasis to do that to his little brother, but reflected on an “amazing” night and the journey the family has taken to get there.

"C’MON MAN! How can you do that to your lil brother?” pic.twitter.com/qHE4Z7PdfR — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 1, 2021

Giannis seems most proud of how he and his brothers represent the family with a smile and carry on their father’s legacy as best they can. Seeing how happy he was with getting to share the court with his two brothers was very cool, and the trio shared an embrace and a moment on the floor after the game, with Giannis seemingly imparting a little brotherly wisdom as they got to do something extremely rare for an NBA family.