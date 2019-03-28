Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to being the best player in the NBA, and, along with James Harden, is a front-runner for this year’s MVP award.

The Bucks star has gone from a lanky, skinny 18-year-old with mounds of potential to one of the most physically imposing players in the league. Antetokounmpo still sees plenty of areas for improvement, and has leaned on some of the game’s best from the previous era during summers to try and work to get better. Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett have both worked with Giannis in the gym, and that’s apparently had an affect on him not just on the court but off it as well.

Antetokounmpo sat down with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently and Woj asked why he doesn’t seem to have that many close friends around the league, as compared to many other stars who have high profile friendships with some of their top competitors. Giannis explained that’s by design, citing how his two mentors and Michael Jordan never seemed all that close with their opponents, either.