Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrated Halloween By Wearing A Hulk Costume

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get a measure of revenge on the Miami Heat for eliminating them from the postseason last year. Milwaukee played host to the defending Eastern Conference champions on Monday night, and thanks to big games by both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks were able to defend their home court with a 122-114 win.

Now, Milwaukee will prepare to travel to Toronto, where they’ll play the Raptors on Monday. This means that Halloween will be a travel day for the Bucks, and apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t want to lose out on the chance to wear a costume. As such, the two-time NBA MVP decided to dress up like Hulk and take questions from members of the media.

Happy Halloween from Giannis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/42NuQFNTg2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2023

"Don't be scared c'mon!" Giannis having too much fun tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wlCGNrOERN — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2023

Giannis changing his voice up to address everyone really is a nice touch, and apparently, he was like this for the entirety of his postgame media availability. He is, of course, not the first NBA player to talk to the press while dressed like a superhero, as Grant Williams dressed up like Batman and spoke in a gravelly voice last year around Halloween when he was still a member of the Boston Celtics.

The downside for Antetokounmpo is that this, sadly, is not the best costume we’ve seen from someone in the Bucks locker room, as Damian Lillard once showed up to a Portland Trail Blazers game dressed like Stone Cold Steve Austin.