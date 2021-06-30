UPDATE: The Bucks officially announced that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game due to a hyperextended left knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee hyperextension) will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021

EARLIER: Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left knee injury during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo needed to be helped off the floor after suffering the injury, and although he did appear to be able to put weight on his left knee, it was evident that the two-time league MVP was in serious pain.

With 7:14 left in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo rose up to try and break up a lob attempt to Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo came down awkwardly on his left leg, with his knee appearing to buckle. He proceeded to lay on the floor in several minutes while State Farm Arena in Atlanta went silent.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo eventually got up, but needed assistance from his brother, Thanasis, to make his way into the locker room. Prior to his going down, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists. At the time of his injury, Milwaukee found itself in a 62-52 hole against the Trae Young-less Hawks. While he attempted to return to the bench, he eventually headed back to the locker room.

Giannis went back to the bench, now he’s going back to the locker room. Hawks smelling blood, up by 20 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 30, 2021

The Bucks entered Tuesday night’s game looking to go up in the series, 3-1, before things shifted back to Wisconsin. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes in about Antetokounmpo’s status, both in this game and throughout the rest of the series.