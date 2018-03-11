Getty Image

It’s been more than a month since Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his “Greek Freak” nickname and jumped clear over New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway for a dunk.

Giannis ran on the two-on-one fast break, when teammate Khris Middleton tossed the ball high, and Antetokounmpo slammed it home, leaping over the backtracking Hardaway. Hardaway barely had time to shift his head, and Antetokounmpo cleared him like he was running hurdles on the track. Giannis even mentioned how he didn’t see Hardaway underneath before jamming it through the hoop.

The dunk was so ridiculous that the Bucks made a t-shift and promoted it on Twitter.