Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn plenty of criticism for how long it takes him to shoot free throws. For years, Antetokounmpo has pushed the limit of the 10-second count that comes with every free throw attempt, which has led to plenty of crowds (and, on occasion, opposing players) counting along in an effort to get the refs to call an infraction.

With the 2024 All-Star Game happening in Indianapolis — a city whose fans don’t have a ton of love for the former NBA MVP — it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Antetokounmpo faced this treatment once again. But in a fun twist, Antetokounmpo decided to lean into the bit. Antetokounmpo got a big smile on his face as fans counted during his first attempt at the charity stripe in the third quarter, and during his second free throw, he stood there and nodded his head as everyone counted to ten.

The whole thing was hilarious, as evidenced by the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, and Nikola Jokic were cracking up over the whole thing. But things also worked out pretty well for Giannis, because after he missed, he grabbed his own rebound and managed to get a layup out of the whole thing.