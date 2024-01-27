Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for taking his time while he shoots free throws. Antetokounmpo’s routine at the stripe involves standing there and composing himself after the referee gives him the ball before he finally starts a routine and gets a shot up. It’s led to him getting taunted over the years, most notably by the Brooklyn Nets, their fans, and one of their players during a playoff series back in 2021.

Other players over the years have had their gripes over how Antetokounmpo goes about his business from the line without getting hit with a 10-second violation, and on Friday night, Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers got in on the fun. Antetokounmpo got fouled and went to shoot in the second quarter, and Strus made it a point to take a spot close to him where he could look at a referee. And after Antetokounmpo got the ball, Strus threw his hands out and started counting while looking right at the official, who did not seem to care all that much.

The sheer disgust radiating off of Strus is nothing short of hilarious. He clearly has a gripe, as evidenced by the fact that he held out all 10 fingers and then moved them to signal to the referee that he’s taken way too long. This should have been a violation, but perhaps Strus can take some solace in knowing that it was something else: funny.