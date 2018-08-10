Getty Image

While the rest of us are going on vacation and enjoying the warm weather, the summer is a crucial time for individual skill development in the NBA. Whether it’s getting stronger and leaner, working out the weaknesses in their game, or adding an entirely new skill to the arsenal of weapons, NBA players are working just as hard in August as they do in February, all in pursuit of making May and June as easy as possible.

Even bonafide superstars are in gyms all over the world, working with specialized trainers to elevate their game and come back even better than they were just a few months ago. Giannis Antetokounmpo is no exception, as #MuscleWatch has reached the shores of Greece.

While this is a fun and kind of terrifying development, the more important work Antetokounmpo is doing will happen on the court rather than in the weight room.

In some ways, Antetokounmpo’s game is a harken back to the power forwards of old. Due to the lack of a jumper from the perimeter, there are striking similarities between his game and that of stars like Charles Barkley — Antetokounmpo lives in transition, isolations, and the post offensively. Of course, Antetokounmpo is also the post-modern power forward, because in addition to all of the above, he’s also the primary ball handler for the Bucks and sees almost as many pick-and-roll possessions as he does post-ups.