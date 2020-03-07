Getty Image
Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Undergo A ‘Precautionary MRI’ After Tweaking His Left Knee

The Milwaukee Bucks know it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and as such, the MVP frontrunner is going to get an MRI on his knee. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Antetokounmpo hurt his left knee during the team’s 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, and in response, they’ll take a precautionary look at things.

Here’s a video of the incident. Antetokounmpo made his way into the rim by bowling over Avery Bradley, and after dunking, he landed awkwardly amid a crowd of Lakers.

After the game, Malika Andrews of ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo was adamant that he was going to be ok.

Antetokounmpo is the runaway favorite to be named the league MVP for the second year in a row, so obviously, the Bucks would be smart to be ultra-conservative here and make sure his body’s in a good place heading into the playoffs. Seeing as how they’ve already secured a playoff berth and are 8.5 games up on the Toronto Raptors for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo missing a game or three might not end up being the worst thing in the world. On the year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 30.9 minutes per game.

