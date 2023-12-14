giannis antetokounmpo
Bally Sports
DimeMag

A Furious Giannis Antetokounmpo Charged Toward The Pacers Locker Room After They Took The Game Ball

A very strange thing happened in the aftermath Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s monster game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo, fresh off the heels of setting the Milwaukee Bucks‘ franchise record with 64 points in a win, was seen taking off and running towards the opposing locker room, and when he came out, he was visibly upset as he spoke to Tyrese Haliburton and Pacers assistant Lloyd Pierce.

After all of this happened — and you can certainly see that the word “ball” appears to leave Giannis’ mouth a few times — Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brought word that the incident occurred because Antetokounmpo was upset that the Pacers took the game ball.

As it turns out, this is, indeed, what happened, according to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. But it turns out Indiana, according to Carlisle, did not have any ill intentions of doing anything meant to upset Antetokounmpo. Instead, he claims that the team took the game ball because one of their rookies, Oscar Tshiebwe, scored his first points in an NBA game and they were doing whatever they do in that situation.

The good news for Antetokounmpo is that cooler heads appeared to prevail here, as Haynes reports that Bucks security eventually got the ball for him. Here’s hoping Tshiebwe can at least get something cool to remember this game since the game ball’s staying in Milwaukee.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Songs Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
×