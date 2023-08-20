The eyes of the American soccer world are on Nashville on Saturday night. In the final of the Leagues Cup, Nashville SC is playing host to Inter Miami, which has been a buzzsaw throughout the tournament due to the brilliance of its most high-profile new signing, Lionel Messi.

Messi has somehow been better than advertised in Miami, which says a lot, because he is the greatest footballer to ever live. His games attract some big name celebrities, and on Saturday, that meant Nashville SC minority owner Giannis Antetokounmpo made his way to the game. Because he is Giannis and he can do this stuff, he stepped onto the field and had some fun before the game, which included taking and stopping some penalties.

Yup, that’s 7-foot NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, @NashvilleSC part owner in goal, stopping PKs and free kicks before the game pic.twitter.com/SFpUnLIsdM — Steve Cavendish (@scavendish) August 19, 2023

giannis antetokounmpo taking some pks in nashville before the leagues cup final pic.twitter.com/hV5tLSdB21 — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) August 19, 2023

At one point, Giannis decided to try and boot one in from near midfield, and after he buried it, he did the signature celebration of Messi’s longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nashville SC minority owner Giannis hit Ronaldo's "SIU' celebration before his team takes on Messi and Inter Miami 😂 pic.twitter.com/HJPsgLhwuN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2023

The entire crowd went along with it, which is probably because it is very hard to miss Giannis Antetokounmpo doing the SIUUUUUUUUUUU celebration in just about any context. The best part is how Giannis clearly did not expect the entire crowd to notice what he was doing, so he did it again with a huge smile on his face. I will say, however, that it’s only fair that if Miami wins tonight, Giannis has to do my favorite Messi celebration with Messi’s jersey.