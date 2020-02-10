Giannis Antetokounmpo Announced The Birth Of His Son, Liam, On Twitter

The Bucks, at 45-7, have been the best team in the NBA this regular season by a fairly wide margin. Giannis Antetokounmpo, fresh off a 2019 MVP win, has managed to play even better this season and is the frontrunner to be the first player to go back-to-back in MVP voting since Stephen Curry.

However, the most important thing to Giannis, as he’s stated many times, is that the Bucks breakthrough as a team to be the Eastern Conference champs and, they hope, winners of the Larry O’Brien trophy. The priority list for Giannis likely changed significantly on Monday, though, as being an NBA champion got bumped down to No. 2 after the birth of his son, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo, as he announced on Twitter.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

Giannis is listed as questionable for the Bucks’ game on Monday night against Sacramento for good reason, as he’s currently at the hospital with his newborn son and girlfriend Mariah Riddlespringer after she gave birth.

Giannis is questionable for tonight’s game vs the Kings due to personal reasons. George Hill (left hamstring strain) remains out. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) February 10, 2020

The Bucks play the Kings and then the Pacers on Wednesday in Indiana before the All-Star break hits and he captains his squad against LeBron James, and if Giannis skipped one or both games to be with his newly enlarged family, no one would blame him.