Getty Image

Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals took place on Thursday night, and the Toronto Raptors proceeded to stun the defending champs to take a 1-0 series. It was a long and arduous road to get there, which took Kawhi Leonard and company through an East gauntlet that terminated with the Bucks and perhaps the league’s leading MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As it turned out, Giannis still had a few things to learn before he could lead his team to an NBA Finals appearance, and that was to be expected. Rarely, do players — even ones of his considerable caliber — make a leap like that without some growing pains along the way.

And Giannis, though clearly disappointed, is taking it all in stride and using it as a learning experience. Never before had he seen the type of defense Kawhi, Marc Gasol, and the rest of the Raptors threw at him for five straight games, and though he wasn’t able to figure out the equation this time around, he understands he’ll be a better player for it in the future.