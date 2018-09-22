Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an extremely good basketball player. This is not a surprise to anyone who has ever spent 10 seconds watching him play the game, as he’s a 6’11 dude who can play basically any position on the floor and averaged 26.9 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. Now, entering his sixth year in the NBA, the Greek Freak has been working on becoming a threat to score from the primary area of the floor where he has room to grow.

For his career, Antentokounmpo has averaged 1.5 attempts from three per game, connecting at a 28.4 percent clip. He’s one of the best players in the league without this dimension to his game, but as we learned in an interview with Jim Paschke, adding this to his game has been a priority this summer.

Antentokounmpo sat down with Paschke to discuss a myriad of topics, and around the 3:40 mark of the video below, the Bucks star’s insistence on showing off his stroke from downtown popped up. Antentokounmpo went as far as to say that he believes that when the opportunity to hit threes arises this season, he’s going to knock them down.