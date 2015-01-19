GIF: Airborne Westbrook Throws Over-Shoulder Pass To Perkins For Dunk

This play by the Oklahoma City Thunder looks like something straight out of early 2000s video game NBA Street…until Kendrick Perkins is the one finishing it, that is. Watch an airborne Russell Westbrook toss a no-look, over-shoulder pass to Perkins for a dunk after Kevin Durant throws him an errant lob in their team’s 127-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Just think – if Serge Ibaka had been trailing instead of Perk, this might have been the rare in-game double alley-oop. Damn.

What a play by Westbrook nonetheless. Of course, it wasn’t even his most impressive aerial exploit of the game; this incredible slam took home that distinction:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Russ finished with 17 points and seven assists in only 24 minutes of playing time, while Kevin Durant nearly notched a triple-double over just a few minutes more.

Might the Thunder be rounding into form after recent struggles? Following supremely impressive victories over Orlando and the league-leading Golden State Warriors, that sure seems to be the case.

(GIF via r/nba user thatkid_andrew)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.