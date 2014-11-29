GIF: Andrew Wiggins Spinning And-1 Layup

Timberwolves rookie Andrew Wiggins struggled last night while at the Staples Center. The top pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was just 1-for-6 from the field for three points — including this strip by Kobe Bryant — on a generally miserable night offensively. Except, his lone basket was pretty impressive.
Watch as Wiggins collects the errant pick-and-roll pass by Mo Williams, spin past Carlos Boozer and hit the leaner while getting fouled as he’s falling to the floor:
Plus, the T-Wolves got the win, 120-119.
I’d go 1-6 and take the win over shooting 6-30 (or whatever Kobe claimed it takes to get through poor shooting) and the loss.