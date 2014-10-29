GIF: Anthony Davis Gets Steal, Double-Pump Dunk For First Points Of Season

10.28.14 4 years ago

Yup. This pretty much seems exactly how Anthony Davis’ season is primed to go. Watch the world’s breakout superstar jump a passing lane and go coast-to-coast to finish with a double-pump slam for his first bucket of 2014-2015.

Freak.

If the New Orleans Pelicans are to surprise and make the Western Conference playoffs, they’ll need hordes of plays like this from their franchise cornerstone. Fortunately, Davis is one of the few players on earth capable of providing them consistently.

