GIF: Anthony Davis Leaves Game After Hard, Awkward Fall

It’s always good to resist overreacting in these situations. Considering Anthony Davis’ remarkable campaign and the rash of injuries to stars all season long, though, it’s certainly easy to do so. Watch The Brow take a hard, mid-air hit from Kenneth Faried and land extremely awkwardly before being helped off the floor in tonight’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Yikes.

It’s pertinent to mention that Davis hobbled off the floor with assistance and was never shown clutching his left knee. As much pain as he undoubtedly feels in various places, the last bit is especially encouraging for his long-term prognosis – serious knee injuries are always the primary concern when players take falls like this.

We’ll keep you updated as information on Davis’ status becomes available. Denver leads New Orleans by two midway through the fourth quarter.

