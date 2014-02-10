GIF: Back-to-Back Chris Paul To Blake Griffin Lobs

In Chris Paul‘s first game back after sitting out the last 18 games with a separated shoulder, the Clippers steamrolled the Sixers in the first quarter Sunday night, 46-15. In the second quarter things somehow got even worse for Philly as “Lob City” made an appearance when Blake Griffin caught two gorgeous alley-oops from Paul on consecutive possesions. Enjoy Blake’s preamble to next weekend’s Dunk Contest…

The first one has CP3 throwing it off the backboard on the break for a windmill jam from Blake:

On the never next possession, Blake goes behind his back with the pass to Paul in transition, and gets the lob in return for another windmill slam.

The Sixers got stomped before the first quarter even finished Sunday night, but the second quarter might have been even worse because of the way Blake and Co. were getting buckets. As of this writing, the Clippers are winning 89-47 with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Tough night for Philly fans.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.