GIF: Back-to-Back Chris Paul To Blake Griffin Lobs

#Philadelphia 76ers #Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin #GIFs
02.09.14 5 years ago

In Chris Paul‘s first game back after sitting out the last 18 games with a separated shoulder, the Clippers steamrolled the Sixers in the first quarter Sunday night, 46-15. In the second quarter things somehow got even worse for Philly as “Lob City” made an appearance when Blake Griffin caught two gorgeous alley-oops from Paul on consecutive possesions. Enjoy Blake’s preamble to next weekend’s Dunk Contest…

The first one has CP3 throwing it off the backboard on the break for a windmill jam from Blake:

On the never next possession, Blake goes behind his back with the pass to Paul in transition, and gets the lob in return for another windmill slam.

The Sixers got stomped before the first quarter even finished Sunday night, but the second quarter might have been even worse because of the way Blake and Co. were getting buckets. As of this writing, the Clippers are winning 89-47 with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Tough night for Philly fans.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINChris PaulDimeMaggifsLos Angeles ClippersPHILADELPHIA 76ERSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP