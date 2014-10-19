GIF: Blake Griffin Palms Loose Ball To Start Break, Finishes Lob Left-Handed

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin
10.19.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

We’ve always maintained that more frightening than Blake Griffin’s otherworldly explosiveness is his unmatched blend of strength, coordination, and dexterity. No big man in the league has better balance than Blake, a trait that’s become more apparent as he’s expanded his offensive game to include a handle that belies his size. But the leaping ability sure is great, too – it’s certainly tough to choose one attribute over the other. Fortunately, this incredible sequence from last night’s Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets exhibition in Las Vegas ensures we don’t have to, and shows off the total package of Griffin’s surreal athleticism.

Holy crap.

This could prove to be most unique highlight of the entire 2014-2015 season. The lefty alley-oop finish after a two-footed jump is likely what you noticed first. But check out the beginning of the play; Griffin picks up the loose ball by palming it! And then goes reverse between-the-legs before gathering his dribble and skipping ahead to Matt Barnes! Insane.

We genuinely believe there isn’t another player on earth capable of making this play – not even LeBron James. Blake is poised for a huge year given his drastically improved jumper, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes a favorite for MVP in the season’s early going. Highlights like this will obviously help his candidacy.

(GIF via r/nba user samneter)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP