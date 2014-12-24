GIF: Derrick Rose Blows By John Wall, Finishes With Reverse Lefty Layup

Blowing by John Wall? Yup. Derrick Rose must be feeling pretty good. Watch the Chicago Bulls point guard breeze past his Washington Wizards counterpart and rise for an acrobatic lefty reverse layup.

Smooth.

Before Rose’s spate of injuries, this was to be the floor general matchup of the future: two hyper-athletic point guards with elite size and wildly entertaining playing styles duking it out for Eastern Conference supremacy. It’s taken a bit longer than we expected – Wall is just now realizing his franchise cornerstone status, and Rose is slowly but surely acclimating to the regular season grind – but might that time have finally arrived?

We sure hope so. The game needs more individual rivalries, and one developing between Rose and Wall seems like basketball destiny.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

