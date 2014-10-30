GIF: Derrick Rose Goes High Off The Glass To Finish

The Chicago Bulls cruised past the Knicks at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, 104-80, and they didn’t even need a spectacular game from returning point guard Derrick Rose. He was relatively quiet in his 21 minutes of action, but he did manage to drop a wrong-footed floater high off the glass.

Watch him just get it past the outstretched arms of a rotating Samuel Dalembert.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Bulls didn’t even really need their starters — though Pau Gasol added 21 points and 11 boards in 29 minutes — because the new Bench Mob was led by Taj Gibson, who finished with a game-high 22 points on an absurd 10-for-12 shooting performance in 28 minutes of action.

Most people are going to focus on how bad the Knicks looked, and they did look overwhelmed trying to run the triple-post offense in their first game of the season, but the Bulls might just be this good.

More bad news for Knicks fans: they play Cleveland tonight in LeBron James‘ first game back as a member of the revamped Cavs. A back-to-back against arguably the two top teams in the Conference is no picnic regardless of their struggles with the triangle.

(video via NZAUTV Basketball)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.