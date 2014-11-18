GIF: Derrick Rose & Joakim Noah Laugh, Gesticulate Like Kids After Bulls’ Win

Just how good are things for the 8-3 Chicago Bulls? After soundly beating the Los Angeles Clippers last night to remain undefeated on the road, the preternaturally serious Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah laughed and gesticulated like schoolboys.

Pau Gasol got in on the fun, too:

Holy camaraderie. These guys look like first graders getting psyched after a game of POGS. Oh, maybe that was just our childhood? We digress.

Notice that Rose and Gasol are wearing suits and ties – the Bulls beat the Clippers by 16 last night without two of their three best players. We’d be psyched, too.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

Are the Bulls Eastern Conference favorites?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.