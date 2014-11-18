GIF: Derrick Rose & Joakim Noah Laugh, Gesticulate Like Kids After Bulls’ Win

Just how good are things for the 8-3 Chicago Bulls? After soundly beating the Los Angeles Clippers last night to remain undefeated on the road, the preternaturally serious Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah laughed and gesticulated like schoolboys.
Pau Gasol got in on the fun, too:
Holy camaraderie. These guys look like first graders getting psyched after a game of POGS. Oh, maybe that was just our childhood? We digress.
Notice that Rose and Gasol are wearing suits and ties – the Bulls beat the Clippers by 16 last night without two of their three best players. We’d be psyched, too.
(GIF via @_MarcusD_)
Are the Bulls Eastern Conference favorites?
Clippers are not as advertised…They show very little versatility in their game. All of their players seem to have hit a ceiling and Blake doesn’t seem interested in being dominant…he has settled for being a Star.
If I was the Clips I’d trade DeAndre for a real wing man and a servicable young big…I’d be looking at teams like the Magic, Minnesota, Charlotte, and Utah…They have solid young wings and bigs that could add to this team that needs depth and a jolt of energy on the wing.
Not a lot of great deals out there especially if DeAndre isn’t going to outright sign an extention…
For the Clippers sake I can see a deal with Boston that isn’t terrible…
DJ, Redick, Barnes for Green, Wallace, Olynyk
Boston in the end gets back some solid vets with tradeable contracts and some capspace at the end of the year…yes they lose Olynyk, but they get rid of Wallace contract and move Green.
For the Boston Fans they get a chance to see Rondo and Jordan hook up big time and possibly move Rondo and or Jordan to get more talent and picks…But they would be playoff contention still in the weak East for that 7-8 seed.
Sucks for DeAndre, but its a short term pain…