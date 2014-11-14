GIF: Derrick Rose Ignites Afterburners Before Layup

#Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
11.14.14 4 years ago

Derrick Rose might have sat out the final two minutes of Chicago’s 100-93 win over Eastern Conference contender, Toronto, but that doesn’t mean he was nonexistent the first 46 minutes of the game. He finished with 20 points on the night, but none were as electrifying as a full-court dash to the front of the cup.

If you’re playing Chicago, always be aware that Rose can just turn on his nitrous tanks and take off. Once he’s going full-throttle, defenders can’t do much more than lunge to stop him, and they generally ending up with air in the space he used to be:

Rose did struggle shooting the ball, going 1-for-5 from beyond the arc and 5-of-14 overall, but he got to the line (9/10) and he involved his teammates, like he did here after going left on Kyle Lowry and dropping the pass to his media consultant Joakim Noah for the slam.

Yes, Rose had five turnovers compared to just four dimes, but he’s such a special player, you forget about the mistakes and focus on the positives. Lets hope the hamstring issue was just a cramp — like he keeps telling us — and he can go tomorrow night when the Pacers stop by the United Center.

(video via Dawk Ins)

How many games does Rose play this season?

