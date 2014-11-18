GIF: Doc Rivers Is Shocked…Movember Edition

Doc Rivers (photo. reddit)

The Clippers got romped last night, and Doc Rivers was shocked by a call/play in the fourth. Those two things aren’t mutually exclusive, obviously, but since Doc joined his players in celebrating men’s health for Movember, the LA coach’s bewildered expression plus plus that thin, John Waters mustache made it all the more hilarious as the good folks on reddit’s r/NBA community show.

If you’re unfamilar, here’s the standard shocked Doc Rivers face:

Last night, though, he was shocked…with a mustache, which adds at least two more tiers of awesomeness to any countenance — just ask the beau’s of J.J. Redick and Blake Griffin this month.

One reddit user, with a rather juvenile, NSFW username, combined them into this stunning trifecta:

The Clippers haven’t been the title contenders they should be so far this season, but at least we’ve got a shocked Movember Doc Rivers.

What do you think?

