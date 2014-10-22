GIF: Dwight Howard Rises For Hammer Dunk On Luol Deng And Chris Andersen

The only thing better than dunking on one opponent? Catching two. In the Houston Rockets’ exhibition against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Dwight Howard rose for a power dunk on both Luol Deng and Chris Andersen.

Howard’s new Rockets and former Orlando Magic teammate Trevor Ariza recently said that Dwight looks “more athletic” than ever. After watching Howard explode like this and in a similarly dominant display during a recent exhibition game, we’re beginning to see what Ariza means.

