GIF: Dwight Howard Rises For Hammer Dunk On Luol Deng And Chris Andersen

#Video #Dwight Howard
10.21.14 4 years ago

The only thing better than dunking on one opponent? Catching two. In the Houston Rockets’ exhibition against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Dwight Howard rose for a power dunk on both Luol Deng and Chris Andersen.

Howard’s new Rockets and former Orlando Magic teammate Trevor Ariza recently said that Dwight looks “more athletic” than ever. After watching Howard explode like this and in a similarly dominant display during a recent exhibition game, we’re beginning to see what Ariza means.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Dwight Howard
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDHouston Rocketsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP