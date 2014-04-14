GIF: Filthy Zach Randolph Behind-The-Back Dish

04.14.14 4 years ago

Marc Gasol returning to the court earlier this year is the reason Memphis is even in a playoff battle with Phoenix for the final playoff spot in the West. But his frontcourt mate, Zach Randolph, did his best to hold it down in Gasol’s absence. Now that both are on the court, opposing defenses have no idea where the next crafty pass is coming from the pair of interior big men that hit the tiniest crevice of an opening for an assist. Check out Z-Bo’s own dandy dime against the Lakers Sunday night.

Gasol might have tossed a sidewinder a week ago (we still don’t how it knuckled to Lee in the opposite corner), but Z-Bo had his own pair of passing eyes. Check out the pretty behind-the-back pass he dropped to Nick Calathes for the easy layup.

With very little outside shooting among the Grizzlies starters, and two interior postman that don’t do much stretching of the defense, though both can knock down a set shot on occasion, Gasol and Z-Bo have to be elite with their interior passing. It’s often the only way the grit n’ grind crew can score in the restricted area with so many bodies clogging the lane.

(via SB Nation)

Is Z-Bo an underrated passer?

