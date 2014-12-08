GIF: Giannis Antetokounmpo Fully Extends For Swooping Slam Versus Mavs

Just Giannis being Giannis. Watch the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, exhibit his mind-bending blend of length and athleticism on this swooping, fully extended jam in his team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Wow.

The incredible thing about this play is that Giannis’ momentum is taking him slightly away from the basket – a 7-5+ wingspan really comes in handy sometimes.

The Bucks fell to the Mavs for the second time in three games. Antetokounmpo paced his team by scoring 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

