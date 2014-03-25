GIF: Greek Freak Gets The Block Then The Flush

Confession time: we sometimes deliberately re-watch Giannis Antetokounmpo film in the morning praying he did something noteworthy enough to publish. This is 80 percent related to what a fantastic 19-year-old kid he appears to be, and 20 percent because we’re super stoked we can spell his name from memory. Anyway, in spite of a, 106-98, loss to the Clippers at Staples last night, Giannis got a nice block on one end, then finished off the sequence with a jam on the other end. Our prayers were answered.

Hedo Turkoglu and DeAndre Jordan, meet the Greek Freak, the biggest reason to tune into a Bucks game since Ray Allen was in the backcourt with Sam Cassell. Also, bonus DAP to Zaza Pachulia (still not worth $5 million per, but whatever) for the slick no-look shovel pass to reward Giannis for his block on the other end.

