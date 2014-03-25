GIF: Greek Freak Gets The Block Then The Flush

#Los Angeles Clippers #GIFs
03.25.14 4 years ago

Confession time: we sometimes deliberately re-watch Giannis Antetokounmpo film in the morning praying he did something noteworthy enough to publish. This is 80 percent related to what a fantastic 19-year-old kid he appears to be, and 20 percent because we’re super stoked we can spell his name from memory. Anyway, in spite of a, 106-98, loss to the Clippers at Staples last night, Giannis got a nice block on one end, then finished off the sequence with a jam on the other end. Our prayers were answered.

Hedo Turkoglu and DeAndre Jordan, meet the Greek Freak, the biggest reason to tune into a Bucks game since Ray Allen was in the backcourt with Sam Cassell. Also, bonus DAP to Zaza Pachulia (still not worth $5 million per, but whatever) for the slick no-look shovel pass to reward Giannis for his block on the other end.

What’s your favorite Giannis story?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagGiannis AntetokounmpogifsLos Angeles ClippersMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP