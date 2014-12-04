GIF: Hornets Fan Attempts To Grope Hugo The Hornet

Charlotte mascot Hugo the Hornet was doing his thing last night towards the end of Chicago’s 102-95 victory in Charlotte. He was talking to some ladies sitting court-side, but then things took a turn. A woman decided it was OK to reach out and touch Hugo’s nether region.

We have no way of knowing what condition the woman was in during this interchange; perhaps she thought this was standard protocal for fan-mascot interactions. It’s not. All mascots are actual people, in case you were confused.

Hugo was justifiably taken aback by the overt display of curiosity, and jumped back when the fan tried to reach out and touch him his kibble and bits. Meanwhile, the lady’s friend thought the move was the funniest thing in the world.

Serious fan-on-mascot crime here. Mascots are meant to amuse and entertain, but sometimes fans go a little too far. There are humans under there, and without sounding like a prude yet again, mascot groping is largely frowned upon.

What’s the worst thing you’ve seen a fan do to a basketball mascot?

