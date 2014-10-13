GIF: Iman Shumpert Throws Down Eastbay In Pregame

10.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Many are hoping Iman Shumpert can come into his own this year with coach Mike Woodson out of the picture. Shump always seemed to be in Woodson’s dog house, but with Derek Fisher taking over this summer, the 6-5 guard out of Georgia Tech could turn into a bigger contributor in New York’s triangle offense.

Whether he’s a big part of New York’s triple-post plans this year, or not, Shump is always a pleasure to watch in the layup line before games.*

*Note, this wasn’t from today, since the Knicks and Raptors are tipping off at 7:30 EST tonight.

(GIF via reddit)

