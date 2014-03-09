GIF: J.R. Smith’s Dangerous Alley-Oop Off-The-Glass For Amar’e Stoudemire

The Knicks won their third straight in Cleveland on Saturday, 107-97, against a Cavs team they’re in direct competition with for a final Eastern Conference playoff berth. Despite the urgency they have to be feeling when they’re still four games back for the No. 8 seed out East with only 18 games remaining, J.R. Smith decided to throw a chaotic alley-oop off the glass to a trailing Amar’e Stoudemire late in the second quarter Saturday night. Except, J Swish threw the ball pretty freakin’ hard, as you’ll see…

Big ups to STAT for catching a ball that ricocheted off the glass harder than usual with Smith’s momentum urging it along, before gently laying it in for the bucket. If Mike Woodson didn’t shave his head, he’d be just as bald trying to coach this year’s Knicks squad.

