GIF: Joakim Noah Gets Amped With Smelling Salts

We’ve all seen how emotional Bulls center Joakim Noah can get in the heat of a game. But perhaps he’s been added by a little something from Bulls athletic trainer, Jeff Tanaka? Before last night’s double OT thriller agains the Mavs, Noah was spotted sniffing an unknown substance provided by Tanaka. No, it’s not the Warriors’ anthemic “CoCo,” it’s smelling salts.

Now he’s ready to go.

The “aromatic spirits of ammonia” are used by athletes — like boxers, or football players — to wake up when they’re knocked unconscious or semi-conscious and need to restore mental clarity and alertness.

According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, “smelling salts have recently undergone a resurgence of interest by athletes as a pre-game stimulant or as a ‘pick me up’ when performance is flagging.”

Well then, have at ’em. Gonna go procure some for a slow work day. Vrin vrin VRIN!

