GIF: Joakim Noah Gets Amped With Smelling Salts

#Chicago Bulls
12.03.14 3 years ago
Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

We’ve all seen how emotional Bulls center Joakim Noah can get in the heat of a game. But perhaps he’s been added by a little something from Bulls athletic trainer, Jeff Tanaka? Before last night’s double OT thriller agains the Mavs, Noah was spotted sniffing an unknown substance provided by Tanaka. No, it’s not the Warriors’ anthemic “CoCo,” it’s smelling salts.

Now he’s ready to go.

The “aromatic spirits of ammonia” are used by athletes — like boxers, or football players — to wake up when they’re knocked unconscious or semi-conscious and need to restore mental clarity and alertness.

According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, “smelling salts have recently undergone a resurgence of interest by athletes as a pre-game stimulant or as a ‘pick me up’ when performance is flagging.”

Well then, have at ’em. Gonna go procure some for a slow work day. Vrin vrin VRIN!

(GIF via @_MarcusD_; H/T Reddit)

Fair or foul to use smelling salts as a pick me up?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagGIFsJOAKIM NOAHsmelling salts

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP