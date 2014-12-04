John Wall Gets Fouled By Kobe Bryant On Made Three, Celebrates With Shimmy

12.04.14 4 years ago

The nation’s capital is quickly becoming John Wall’s town. Watch the Washington Wizards star hit a dagger three-pointer while getting fouled by Kobe Bryant and appeal to the Verizon Center crowd with a celebratory shoulder shimmy.

Wall finished with 17 points and 15 assists in the Wizards’ 111-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s achieved point-assist double-doubles in six of Washington last 10 games, spurring them to a 12-5 record – the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference.

All-Star? Definitely. All-NBA? Likely. MVP candidate? If Wall keeps this up, it’s certainly possible.

