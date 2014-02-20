GIF: John Wall Steal & Slam In Blink Of An Eye

The Wizards went into Philips Arena in Atlanta and shot out to a 31-14 lead they never relinquished against their Eastern Conference competitors on their way to a 114-97 win. Point Guard John Wall was a large reason why as he led six Wizards in scoring with 21 points. But Wall also chipped in 12 dimes and zero turnovers in 33 minutes of action including a steal and slam that showed off his insane speed with the ball.

Just watch how fast Wall accelerates after picking off this pass. The Hawks’ PF Mike Scott has a yard on him at least, and hustles back as fast as he can, but Wall breezes by him like he’s got ball and chain on his leg. This play is one reason we named him the fastest player in the NBA.

