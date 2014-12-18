GIF: Kelly Olynyk Shows Off Surprising Hops With Dunk On Kyle O’Quinn

Kelly Olynyk, high-flier? Evidently. Watch the short-armed, normally ground-bound Boston Celtics big man launch from just inside the dotted line for a dunk on Kyle O’Quinn in his team’s 109-92 win over the Orlando Magic.

Can’t say we saw that one coming.

Olynyk continued his strong recent play with 15 points and six rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting versus the Magic. The seven-foot, sweet-shooting Canadian has now scored at least that many points in four of Boston’s nine December games.

Rajon Rondo paced the Celtics – and enhanced his trade value – with a typically stellar all-around effort of 13 points, seven rebounds, and 15 assists.

