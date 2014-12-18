GIF: Kelly Olynyk Shows Off Surprising Hops With Dunk On Kyle O’Quinn

#Boston Celtics #GIFs
12.17.14 4 years ago

Kelly Olynyk, high-flier? Evidently. Watch the short-armed, normally ground-bound Boston Celtics big man launch from just inside the dotted line for a dunk on Kyle O’Quinn in his team’s 109-92 win over the Orlando Magic.

Can’t say we saw that one coming.

Olynyk continued his strong recent play with 15 points and six rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting versus the Magic. The seven-foot, sweet-shooting Canadian has now scored at least that many points in four of Boston’s nine December games.

Rajon Rondo paced the Celtics – and enhanced his trade value – with a typically stellar all-around effort of 13 points, seven rebounds, and 15 assists.

(GIF via SBNation)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSgifsKelly Olynyk

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP