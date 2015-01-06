GIF: Kevin Love Misses Game-Winning Tip-In As Sixers Beat Short-Handed Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers played tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers without LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and completed a trade just before tip-off that unexpectedly left them without three more players. Even so, the Sixers hadn’t won a home game since April 14…until tonight. Watch Kevin Love miss a game-winning tip-in with his left hand in the waning moments of short-handed Cleveland’s 95-92 loss to Philadelphia.

So close, yet so far. If football is a game of inches, what does that make hoops?

Love performed like his All-Star self without James and Irving, scoring 28 points (8-18 FGs) and grabbing 19 boards. He also scored four points on two possessions at the fourth quarter clocked ticked under 2:00 to give the Cavaliers a lead they’d ultimately relinquish.

Philly battled back from a 10-point deficit early in the final stanza, finally taking the lead on Tony Wroten’s driving layup with nine seconds remaining. The lefty had 20 points off the bench while Michael Carter-Williams spear-headed his team’s attack with 18 points and 13 assists.

Cleveland moves to 19-16 with the loss, the first time its been just three games above .500 since early last month. At 5-28, the Sixers no longer sit in the Eastern Conference cellar – the New York Knicks have as many wins and three additional losses.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.