Kevin Love Videobombed By Ronny Turiaf

Last night, Timberwolves’ star power forward, Kevin Love, “f***ed around and got a triple-double” against a visiting Memphis team battling the ‘Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference death race. After the game, teammate Ronny Turiaf decided to show his appreciation for Love’s big game with an inspired videobomb.

In 36 minutes, Love had 24 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists a block and a steal with only two turnovers as Minnesota got the 102-88 win at home.

While yesterday “was a good day,” for Kevin Love, his ‘Wolves need a miracle to make the playoffs. They trail the Phoenix/Dallas/Memphis triumvirate by 6 and a half games with just eight games remaining on their schedule. Still, we saw the Goodyear blimp, and it said, “Kevin Love’s a pimp!” after that performance.

