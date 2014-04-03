Kevin Love Videobombed By Ronny Turiaf

04.03.14 4 years ago
Kevin Love

Kevin Love (Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports)

Last night, Timberwolves’ star power forward, Kevin Love, “f***ed around and got a triple-double” against a visiting Memphis team battling the ‘Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference death race. After the game, teammate Ronny Turiaf decided to show his appreciation for Love’s big game with an inspired videobomb.

In 36 minutes, Love had 24 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists a block and a steal with only two turnovers as Minnesota got the 102-88 win at home.

While yesterday “was a good day,” for Kevin Love, his ‘Wolves need a miracle to make the playoffs. They trail the Phoenix/Dallas/Memphis triumvirate by 6 and a half games with just eight games remaining on their schedule. Still, we saw the Goodyear blimp, and it said, “Kevin Love’s a pimp!” after that performance.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagGIFsKEVIN LOVEMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRonny Turiaf

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP