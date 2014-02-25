GIF: Klay Thompson Smashes On Kyle Singler

#Klay Thompson #GIFs
02.25.14 4 years ago

We’re not gonna lie, this dunk didn’t blow us away as much as it did some NBA people. Klay Thompson is a great player. He’s long, adroit shooting the ball â€” obviously, as one-half of the Splash Brothers â€” and he knows to defer to Steph unless he’s feeling it. Klay’s also a terrific perimeter defender, able to hassle small forwards and bigger guards with his length and quick feet. What he is not, however, is an athletic marvel. But he timed his jump before his flush on Detroit’s Kyle Singler really well Monday night, and Singler’s momentum did carry him into the first row of spectators behind the basket.

Thompson crushed it right on Singler, but we’re hesitant to call it poster-worthy. As always, we’ll let you be the judge:

Did Thompson posterize Singler?

