GIF: Kyle Lowry Dishes Dime Through Kevin Love’s 5-Hole

Back to basketball. The Raptors looked really good early on against the Cavalirs last night, but LeBron James put on his cape and scored 35 on the way to a 105-101 win, their second against The North during their current eight game winning streak. Despite the Cavs pulling it out at home, Kyle Lowry found time to slot a pretty dime to Amir Johnson while also nutmegging Kevin Love.

The spontaneous dish came after Lowry was caught near the right elbow, having picked up his dribble and with a double team of Kyrie Irving and Love pressuring him. Love stands at 6-10, providing Lowry ample room between Love’s long legs to make one of his more entertaining assists on the night, of which he had 14 in the loss:

Despite the double-double of 16 points and 14 dimes, Lowry struggled shooting the ball — 6-for-18 on the night including 2-of-8 from deep — even though the Raptors shot above .500 as a team. Even while knocking down the majority of their looks, they weren’t able to end Cleveland’s surging run as the Cavs figure out how to best utilize their trio of superstars.

