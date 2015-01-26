GIF: Kyle Lowry Fools Pistons By Feigning Timeout

This isn’t standard, but a layup by Kyle Lowry with a little under four minutes to go in the first quarter in last night’s Raptors-Pistons game only happened after he lulled Detroit into thinking he was about to call a timeout. Lowry’s switch-up has been done before, but it’s still scarce enough to work.

Nate Wolters did this during preseason play in the autumn, but it makes more sense to try it in a regulation game since you only get one or two chances to pull it off before a defense will adjust.

Lowry had a pretty tame game, but the Raptors still beat a Brandon Jennings-less Pistons team, 114-110. The 2015 NBA All-Star starter finished with 11 points and eight assists in over 35 minutes of action, numbers that are far below the those that earned him his first All-Star starter status, but Jonas Valanciunas had 20 and 11, DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, and six Raptors finished in double-figures.

(via reddit/r/NBA)

