GIF: Kyle Lowry Fools Pistons By Feigning Timeout

This isn’t standard, but a layup by Kyle Lowry with a little under four minutes to go in the first quarter in last night’s Raptors-Pistons game only happened after he lulled Detroit into thinking he was about to call a timeout. Lowry’s switch-up has been done before, but it’s still scarce enough to work.
Nate Wolters did this during preseason play in the autumn, but it makes more sense to try it in a regulation game since you only get one or two chances to pull it off before a defense will adjust.
Lowry had a pretty tame game, but the Raptors still beat a Brandon Jennings-less Pistons team, 114-110. The 2015 NBA All-Star starter finished with 11 points and eight assists in over 35 minutes of action, numbers that are far below the those that earned him his first All-Star starter status, but Jonas Valanciunas had 20 and 11, DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, and six Raptors finished in double-figures.
(via reddit/r/NBA)
man it’s scary that the Raptors have to rely on tricks like this to help them get a win now. The defense needs to step up if they’re going to make any noise in the playoffs. It looked so good at the start of the season, what happened???
You said it. I think the Raptors just hit the season running, so got kinda “lucky” with their winning streak early in the season. Now some of their holes are now being exposed. Still I’d rather they struggle now, learn from it and adjust in time for a deep play off run.