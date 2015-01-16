GIF: LeBron James Decides Against Contesting Wes Johnson Three-Pointer

LeBron James has put forth poor defensive effort all season long, but this is a new low. Watch The King simply decide against contesting a Wes Johnson corner three-pointer – which the swingman made, of course – early in tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ll just let our real-time tweet do the talking:

Jesus, Bron. Not even a half-hearted contest on that corner 3 by Johnson. — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) January 16, 2015

Spurred by an energetic offensive performance in the second quarter from James, the Cavs have clawed their way back from a deficit to make things competitive with the Lakers just before halftime.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

