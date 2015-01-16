GIF: LeBron James Decides Against Contesting Wes Johnson Three-Pointer

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.15.15 4 years ago

LeBron James has put forth poor defensive effort all season long, but this is a new low. Watch The King simply decide against contesting a Wes Johnson corner three-pointer – which the swingman made, of course – early in tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ll just let our real-time tweet do the talking:

Spurred by an energetic offensive performance in the second quarter from James, the Cavs have clawed their way back from a deficit to make things competitive with the Lakers just before halftime.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLatest NewsLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP