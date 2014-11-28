GIF: Rajon Rondo Scores During Celtics’ Pre-Game Thanksgiving Football

11.28.14

The Warriors aren’t the only team who can have some fun with the pigskin. The Celtics didn’t actually have a football before their tough loss to the Bulls earlier today, but that didn’t matter. They still found a way to play some football

There were no games yesterday during Thanksgiving, but for the opening game today in Boston between the Celtics and Bulls, the hometown team gave Thanksgiving football a commemoration.

Jeff Green acted as the QB, and Rajon Rondo was center. After the ball was snapped, Green scrambled right and found Rondo — illegally, since center’s can’t catch the ball — for the easy layup.

Even NBA players play football near Thanksgiving time:

