GIF: Steph Curry Hits Another Pre-Game Shot From The Tunnel

Earlier this month, we showed you Stephen Curry knocking down a shot from the player’s tunnel at Oracle Arena in Oakland. After going 0-of-7 from long range in Golden State’s loss to the Spurs on Wednesday night, Steph showed he’s still got the touch from way, way back with another tunnel shot that ripped the nylon.

The best part of Steph’s pre-game tunnel swish is he doesn’t even see it go in, he just starts heading back to the locker room and then stops to sign some autographs. That’s when someone lets him know it fell true. Only a baller launches a shot like that from the player’s tunnel and walks away like he’s Larry Bird in the ’88 three-point contest.

For the game, Curry was 3-for-7 from deep, scoring 17 and dishing five assists with only three ‘apple’ turnovers in a shade under 32 minutes (he was in foul trouble). The Dubs still got the win, though, as Klay Thompson led the way with 25. Still, Klay never hit a shot from the tunnel AND made a kid’s day by signing an autograph.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_; H/T Deadspin)

