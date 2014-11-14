GIF: Steph Curry Hits Another Pre-Game Shot From The Tunnel

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #GIFs
11.14.14 4 years ago

Earlier this month, we showed you Stephen Curry knocking down a shot from the player’s tunnel at Oracle Arena in Oakland. After going 0-of-7 from long range in Golden State’s loss to the Spurs on Wednesday night, Steph showed he’s still got the touch from way, way back with another tunnel shot that ripped the nylon.

The best part of Steph’s pre-game tunnel swish is he doesn’t even see it go in, he just starts heading back to the locker room and then stops to sign some autographs. That’s when someone lets him know it fell true. Only a baller launches a shot like that from the player’s tunnel and walks away like he’s Larry Bird in the ’88 three-point contest.

For the game, Curry was 3-for-7 from deep, scoring 17 and dishing five assists with only three ‘apple’ turnovers in a shade under 32 minutes (he was in foul trouble). The Dubs still got the win, though, as Klay Thompson led the way with 25. Still, Klay never hit a shot from the tunnel AND made a kid’s day by signing an autograph.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_; H/T Deadspin)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#GIFs
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSgifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP