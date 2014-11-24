GIF: Steve Blake Crossover Smokes Evan Turner

#Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics #GIFs
11.24.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Perhaps it’s because we used to watch him tear up the ACC for Maryland, but we’re never surprised when Steve Blake shows off skills that belie his neighbor next door exterior. Neither, for that matter, is former teammate Kobe Bryant. Blake showed off his handle and his quickness by abusing Evan Turner on a crossover last night before draining a three-pointer in Portland’s 94-88 win at the Garden.

Blake is deadly here, and we’re wondering if Turner lost his kicks, his socks, or his jock on the play because he’s absolutely miffed by the crossover:

Blake had 11 points (5/8 shooting) and five assists in a little over 21 minutes of action in the win. Plus, you know, he stole Evan Turner’s soul with that crossover.

(GIF via reddit)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagEVAN TURNERgifsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSteve Blake

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP