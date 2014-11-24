GIF: Steve Blake Crossover Smokes Evan Turner

Perhaps it’s because we used to watch him tear up the ACC for Maryland, but we’re never surprised when Steve Blake shows off skills that belie his neighbor next door exterior. Neither, for that matter, is former teammate Kobe Bryant. Blake showed off his handle and his quickness by abusing Evan Turner on a crossover last night before draining a three-pointer in Portland’s 94-88 win at the Garden.

Blake is deadly here, and we’re wondering if Turner lost his kicks, his socks, or his jock on the play because he’s absolutely miffed by the crossover:

Blake had 11 points (5/8 shooting) and five assists in a little over 21 minutes of action in the win. Plus, you know, he stole Evan Turner’s soul with that crossover.

